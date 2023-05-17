Killaloe OPP step-up enforcement on waterways during boating awareness week

As part of the commitment to the Provincial Traffic Safety Program, the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they will be taking part in the annual Canada Safety Boating Week campaign with neighbouring detachments, which runs from May 20th to May 22nd, 2023.

During Safe Boating Awareness Week and throughout the boating season, OPP Marine Officers will be out on the water promoting marine safety and enforcing boating laws throughout Renfrew County.

For a safe and enjoyable boating season, OPP encourages people to always be well-prepared. They suggest ensuring a vessel is properly functioning and equipped and checking the weather to determine if it's safe to go out. Always boat sober and drug-free. Familiarize yourself with Canada's Safe Boating Guide and share knowledge with new, inexperienced boaters/paddlers.

Killaloe OPP Sgt. Chris Miller states, " As we begin seeing more activity on our waterways, and with the summer months right around the corner, the OPP reminds all members of the public to ensure that both you and your vessel are well prepared for a safe day on the water. Have a fun and safe boating season".

OPP urge boaters to remember that the only lifejacket/PFD that can save a life is the one you are wearing. Adding that year after year, many victims killed in boating incidents were not wearing a lifejacket or personal floatation device (PFD).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray