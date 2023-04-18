Killaloe resident charged breaking and entering apartment in Pembroke's east end

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested and charged a Killaloe resident after a break, enter and theft investigation.

OPP says that officers were called to investigate after a break and-enter was discovered at an apartment in Pembroke's east end on March 30th, 2023. Police say cash, footwear, and personal effects were among the items stolen.

As a result of the investigation, on April 8th, 2023, OPP arrested and charged 42-year-old Jaclyn Shaffer from Killaloe with the following offences:

- Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

- Theft under $5000

OPP says the accused was released to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 9th, 2023.

