Kingston Animal Rescue Gala returns after 2 year hiatus

A gala in support of Kingston Animal Rescue is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Forever Gala will help the organization recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, supporters of the Kingston Animal Rescue will come together during a magical, unforgettable night out in the heart of the community. The evening will be held on Crawford Wharf and aboard The Island Star.

The Forever Gala will feature a stunning venue on the waters of Lake Ontario, with a dockside cocktail reception, followed by a beautiful sunset dinner cruise.

Guests will experience red carpet treatment, delicious vegan fine dining, exciting live and silent auctions, and inspiring entertainment with live music.

Launched in 2019, the Forever Gala raised a total of $18,000 in its first year. The event was unable to run for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning fundraising efforts were very limited for Kingston Animal Rescue. Animals still need help and vet care still remains a major expense for the organization. The impulse acquisition of "pandemic pets" have also caused a significant strain, as they are seeing higher than normal recuses in 2022.

Kingston Animal Rescue has worked hard to rescue animals in the city that had nowhere else to go, providing exceptional care and placing them in committed forever homes. They've rescued and rehabilitated dogs, cats, rabbits, and other little friends, saving nearly 1,000 animals in their 10 years of service.

Since the 2019 event, several very special dogs have been saved at the organization. Many of these dogs have required extensive vet care. Rex is the perfect example, here is what the organization had to say about this special boy:

"He was in so much pain when he arrived that that he had aggression. His displaced spinal discs affected his mobility, so there were concerns he wouldn't walk, run or play. He required an MRI and spinal surgery. This was all before we managed his seizures and thyroid condition! Today Rex is seizure-free, thyroid managed, digestion regulated, and discs fixed. Now that he's comfortable: he loves kids, loves running with the other dogs in his household, takes daily swims and shepherds the whole pack around - always aware of the location of his favourite ball! The funds raised by the Forever Gala will support dogs like this, changing the lives of those in need." - Kingston Animal Rescue

Tickets are now available for sale individually for $175 or by the table for $975-$1100 online and are expected to sell out quickly.

A portion of the cost of each ticket will be provided as a tax receipt, based on the funds raised. Kingston Animal Rescue is also looking for auction donors and sponsors for the event.