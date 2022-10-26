Kingston announces official Municipal Election results

This year saw low levels of voter turnout. In total, 29,938 votes were cast. That total is equivalent to 30.5% of all eligible electors in the area. Of the votes that were cast in Kingston, 14.876 were submitted online from October 5th to October 24th. Which compares to 12,1943 in the 2018 Municipal Elections.

The official results are as follows:

Mayor - Bryan Paterson.

City Councillors:

Countryside District #1 - Gary Oosterhof (acclaimed)

Loyalist-Cataraqui District #2 - Paul Chaves (elected)

Collins-Bayridge District #3 - Lisa Osanic (elected)

Lakeside District #4 - Wendy Stephen (elected)

Portsmouth District #5 - Don Amos (elected)

Trillium District #6 - Jimmy Hassan (elected)

Kingscourt-Rideau District #7 - Brandon Tozzo (elected)

Meadowbrook-Strathcona District #8 - Jeff McLaren (elected)

Williamsville District #9 - Vincent Cinanni (elected)

Sydenham District #10 - Conny Glenn (elected)

King's Town District #11 - Gregory Ridge (elected)

Pittsburgh District #12 - Ryan Boehme (elected)

English Language Public School Board Trustees Limestone District School Board:

Countryside, Kingscourt-Rideau and Williamsville - Jim Neill (elected)

King's Town, Pittsburgh & Frontenac Islands - Bob Godkin (elected)

Lakeside & Trillium - Garrett Elliott (elected)

Loyalist-Cataraqui, Collins-Bayridge & Meadowbrook-Strathcona - Judith Brown (elected)

Portsmouth & Sydenham - Joy Morning (acclaimed)

English Language Separate School Board Trustee Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board:

- Brian Evoy, Shawn Murphy, Terry Shea and Kathy Turkington (elected)

French Language Public School Boad Trustee/Conseillère Scolaire Le Conseil des Écoles Publiques de Langue Française de l'Est de l'Ontario - région géographique 2:

- Rachel Laforest (est élue par acclamation)

French Language Separate School Board Trustee/Conseiller Scolaire Le Conseil des Écoles Séparées de Langue Française des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est:

- Michel Charron (est élu par acclamation)

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray