Kingston Baroque Consort returns for their second season this fall

The Kingston Baroque Consort will be making a return for its second season this fall. Music from the Baroque era will be performed Friday evenings by Kingston's newest orchestra. The season will consist of four in-person concerts. Featuring Baroque classics as well as some unexpected new delights.

The KBC was founded by Katie Legere, Jeff Hamacher, Julia McFarlane, and Michael Capon. The group is made up of professional musicians from the Kingston Symphony Orchestra. Everyone involved in the KBC is wholly devoted to the historically informed practice of music from the era.

The Kingston Art Council and the Ballytobin Foundation have given their support to the Consort as they prepare for their first show on October 7th. The debut show of the season will take place at the Isabel Bader Centre for the performing arts. Followed by performances at St. James Anglican Church on November 18th, January 20th, and March 10th.

Shows on January 20th and March 10th also feature unique orchestral talents. Joining the KBC on January 20th is Elinor Frey, one of Canada's leading Baroque experts. While the show on March 10th, titled 'Bach and Friends' will feature Bach's famous Third Orchestral Suite.

Tickets for the shows are available by emailing legerek@queensu and calling 613-217-5099. You are also able to purchase tickets at Novel Idea on Princess Street.

With files by - CFRA's Connor Ray