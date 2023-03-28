Kingston-based brewery announce new ale in support of KHSC

Kingston-based Dollar Bill's Apex Group and Spearhead Brewery say they are thrilled to announce the creation of their new premium ale named "Dollar Bill's Private Stock." The text on each can states: "This premium ale has a smooth body with an earthly and floral aroma with slight biscuit and bread notes offering a hint of sweetness at the end."

Representatives from Dollar Bill's Apex Group explain that they were formed in 2013 and are based on the philanthropy of William Allen (1882-1945), who used funds from liquor sales to assist the poor in the Kingston area. Continuing his tradition of charity and community service, the group has already provided funds for UHKF with two successful music-based evenings in 2014 at Tir Nan Og and in 2017 at the Grand Theatre.

To celebrate the official launch of "Dollar Bill's Private Stock," Dollar Bill's Apex Group is presenting their third fundraiser for UHKF at 8 p.m. on May 13th at Tir Nan Og pub, featuring The Paul Reddick Band, Morgan Davis, and The Groove Disciples.

A portion of sales from each can sold will be donated to the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (UHKF) for the advancement of health care at Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC). Tickets for the launch show are limited and are $59.00 (HST /FEES included). They are available at Novel Idea booksellers at 156 Princess Street and the Spearhead retail store at 675 Development Drive, in Kingston.

Withfiles by CFRA's Connor Ray