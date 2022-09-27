Kingston City council considers a Community Housing Hub in Downtown
Kingston City council has discussed the idea of creating a downtown community housing hub" called "Providence Commons"
Council approved a plan, which will devote $50,000 from the Affordable housing budget, and will look at repurposing a, soon-to-be vacant, long-term care home on Sydenham Street.
Consultants have been working with Providence Village Inc. to determine if the creation of a community hub with a focus on providing affordable and market rental housing and complementary community services would make sense.
PVI’s preliminary feasibility report suggests 184 units of different sizes accommodating 230 individuals could be supported.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
