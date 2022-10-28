Kingston Community Credit Union celebrates 65 years in business

Kingston Community Credit union is celebrating 65 years of providing cooperative financial services to its members today. Founded on October 28th, 1957, by a handful of municipal workers each contributing a 50-cent share, to form a people before profit, financial cooperative, and originally granted a charter as the Kingston Municipal Employees Credit Union, Kingston Community Credit Union was renamed and became an open bond community credit union in 1974. KCCU now has 10,000 members with assets under administration of over $270 million and employs 40 people from the local community.

"We are grateful to be celebrating another successful year in business despite these challenging and unprecedented times. Entering our 65th year we look forward to serving our community for many more

years to come" said Jon Dessau, CEO. "Our cooperative service philosophy is built on supporting members, offering sound financial advice, and helping to put people on a path to financial wellness. We are thankful for the continued support from our members and look forward to serving their needs and the needs of their families and future generations for many years to come."

KCCU would like to thank their members and community for their valued business, trust, and patronage. They are also having an anniversary celebration held on Friday, October 28th in their local

branches. Refreshments will be served. At several of their locations, 18 Market Street (Downtown), 795 Gardiners Road (Kingston West), and the Kinglake Plaza at 1201 Division Street (Kingston North).

