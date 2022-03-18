Kingston East Community Centre hosting ribbon cutting ceremony

The City of Kingston is announcing the opening of the Kingston East Community Centre with a ribbon cutting ceremony that will include speeches, a smudging ceremony, and a tour of the facility.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees will be invited to tour the Centre, and participate in a smudging ceremony with the members of the Kewaywin Circle, a local Indigenous group that provides support, guidance, and cultural connections and teachings for First Nations, Inuit, and Metis youth.

Smudging ceremonies have been customary in indigenous cultures for centuries and have been used as a way to create a cleansing smoke bath, purifying the body, aura, energy, and new ceremonial spaces. The KECC says it will truly be an inclusive and immersive way to open up the new centre and bring in positive energies.

The soft opening will take place this Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1 p.m., community members are encouraged to attend.

There will also be a grand opening later in the week, on Saturday, March 26th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the public. There will be free programing from community partners such as the YMCA, the Seniors Association, EarlyON, the Boys and Girls Club, and Loving Spoonful. The Kewaywin Circle will join once again for a drumming and singing circle. Community residents can drop by and enjoy the beautiful new KECC facility and take part in all the new activities being offered there daily.