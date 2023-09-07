Kingston Economic Development celebrating 40 under 40 award recipients

Kingston Economic Development say they are thrilled to announce the outstanding individuals who have been selected as the recipients of the Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 Awards. Kingston Economic Development says these 40 young leaders have demonstrated exceptional achievements and contributions, making an impact in various fields and shaping the future of Kingston.

"The remarkable talent of these individuals shows why Kingston is seen as a leading city in Ontario and across the country for establishing a business or launching an innovative project," says Mayor Bryan Paterson. "Their contribution to our community is immensely felt and is a true testament to the caring and connected community we want to foster here in Kingston. I hope that through recognizing our top 40 Under 40 aspiring young professionals will be motivated to keep pursuing their dreams."

Those who selected these recipients say they came from a diverse pool of nominees. The Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 winners have showcased unparalleled dedication, innovation and commitment to their respective industries. Their accomplishments are described to span across business, technology, healthcare, arts, culture and more, highlighting the diverse young leaders that Kingston says they are proud to nurture and support.

"Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 recipients are a testament to the incredible talent and innovation that thrives within our city. These young leaders are shaping our community's future and by recognizing their achievements, we not only celebrate their accomplishments but also fuel the inspiration for other young leaders to make their mark in our city. We are immensely proud of what our honourees have achieved and we look forward to a future where their impact continues to make Kingston a desirable place to live and work," says Donna Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer, Kingston Economic Development.

Relaunched in March of this year, the Kingston Young Professionals network aims to provide a supportive platform for networking, collaboration and professional advancement. Through a range of engaging events and opportunities, the network comes together to share knowledge, build meaningful connections and contribute to the vibrant professional landscape of Kingston.

"This recognition is not just about individual accomplishments but a celebration of our collective potential to drive positive change as young leaders. Together, we're shaping a future where innovation, collaboration and community engagement thrive. I'm excited to continue this journey alongside my fellow young professionals and inspire others to dream big and contribute to our vibrant city," says Nour Mazloum, Marketing & Communications Manager, Kingston Economic Development.

The 2023 Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 recipients are:

Adam Rondeau - Daft Brewing

Alexandra (Ali) ten Hove - Sail Canada

Alyssa Proderick - Amherstview Golf Course

Anne-Sophie Verhaeghe - Umicore

Braden Dragomir - Untold Storytelling

Cedric Pepelea - Cedric Pepelea Consulting

Connor Holway - Royal Bank of Canada

Constantin Mugenga - Imperial Painting Reno, Imperial Cleaning System

Cory Firth - Neuma

Daniel Desjardins - Distributive

Daniel Liao - St. Lawrence College

Daniel Mulder - Kingston Health Sciences Centre

Emma Fitzgerald - Assante Financial - Fenlon Division

Francisco Corbett - FORWORLD

Gregory Ridge - City Councillor

Irsa Wiginton - mDETECT

Jacqui Collier - Tamarack Homes

James McCarthy - Cunningham Swan

Jenn Bossio - Tri Health Clinic

Jennifer Ng - Templeman LLP

Jessica Hellard - Jessica Hellard Real Estate Group

Kailey Longhurst - Grabbing Grapefruit

Kel Martin - Yellow House, Queen's University

Krista LeClair - Kingston Accommodation Partners

Latoya Powder - Patry Group

Laura Novitsky - Jobwell Social Enterprise

Liv Rondeau - Limestone District School Board

Liz Jensch - Grains and Goods Farmstead

Maddee Linton - Maddee Rose Design

Malcom Eade - Spectra Plasmonics

Melissa Eapen - Improbable Escapes, Visual Menace, waypoint

Melissa Phelan - Missy Welds, St. Lawrence College

Patrick Garrett - Cambium Inc.

Prashant Agrawal - Plantee Bioplastics

Rathi Perumal - Uyir Engineering

Rishabh Chopra - Cyclic Materials

Sina Tahamtan - Rogers & Trainor

Tianna Edwards - Queen's University, Keep Up With Kingston

Tori Stafford - Kingstonist

Zach Fang - Miss Bao, Royal Bank of Canada

Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 winners will be honoured at an awards gala held on September 13th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Frontenac Club. For more information visit investkingston.ca/youngprofessionals.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray