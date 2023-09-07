Kingston Economic Development celebrating 40 under 40 award recipients
Kingston Economic Development say they are thrilled to announce the outstanding individuals who have been selected as the recipients of the Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 Awards. Kingston Economic Development says these 40 young leaders have demonstrated exceptional achievements and contributions, making an impact in various fields and shaping the future of Kingston.
"The remarkable talent of these individuals shows why Kingston is seen as a leading city in Ontario and across the country for establishing a business or launching an innovative project," says Mayor Bryan Paterson. "Their contribution to our community is immensely felt and is a true testament to the caring and connected community we want to foster here in Kingston. I hope that through recognizing our top 40 Under 40 aspiring young professionals will be motivated to keep pursuing their dreams."
Those who selected these recipients say they came from a diverse pool of nominees. The Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 winners have showcased unparalleled dedication, innovation and commitment to their respective industries. Their accomplishments are described to span across business, technology, healthcare, arts, culture and more, highlighting the diverse young leaders that Kingston says they are proud to nurture and support.
"Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 recipients are a testament to the incredible talent and innovation that thrives within our city. These young leaders are shaping our community's future and by recognizing their achievements, we not only celebrate their accomplishments but also fuel the inspiration for other young leaders to make their mark in our city. We are immensely proud of what our honourees have achieved and we look forward to a future where their impact continues to make Kingston a desirable place to live and work," says Donna Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer, Kingston Economic Development.
Relaunched in March of this year, the Kingston Young Professionals network aims to provide a supportive platform for networking, collaboration and professional advancement. Through a range of engaging events and opportunities, the network comes together to share knowledge, build meaningful connections and contribute to the vibrant professional landscape of Kingston.
"This recognition is not just about individual accomplishments but a celebration of our collective potential to drive positive change as young leaders. Together, we're shaping a future where innovation, collaboration and community engagement thrive. I'm excited to continue this journey alongside my fellow young professionals and inspire others to dream big and contribute to our vibrant city," says Nour Mazloum, Marketing & Communications Manager, Kingston Economic Development.
The 2023 Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 recipients are:
Adam Rondeau - Daft Brewing
Alexandra (Ali) ten Hove - Sail Canada
Alyssa Proderick - Amherstview Golf Course
Anne-Sophie Verhaeghe - Umicore
Braden Dragomir - Untold Storytelling
Cedric Pepelea - Cedric Pepelea Consulting
Connor Holway - Royal Bank of Canada
Constantin Mugenga - Imperial Painting Reno, Imperial Cleaning System
Cory Firth - Neuma
Daniel Desjardins - Distributive
Daniel Liao - St. Lawrence College
Daniel Mulder - Kingston Health Sciences Centre
Emma Fitzgerald - Assante Financial - Fenlon Division
Francisco Corbett - FORWORLD
Gregory Ridge - City Councillor
Irsa Wiginton - mDETECT
Jacqui Collier - Tamarack Homes
James McCarthy - Cunningham Swan
Jenn Bossio - Tri Health Clinic
Jennifer Ng - Templeman LLP
Jessica Hellard - Jessica Hellard Real Estate Group
Kailey Longhurst - Grabbing Grapefruit
Kel Martin - Yellow House, Queen's University
Krista LeClair - Kingston Accommodation Partners
Latoya Powder - Patry Group
Laura Novitsky - Jobwell Social Enterprise
Liv Rondeau - Limestone District School Board
Liz Jensch - Grains and Goods Farmstead
Maddee Linton - Maddee Rose Design
Malcom Eade - Spectra Plasmonics
Melissa Eapen - Improbable Escapes, Visual Menace, waypoint
Melissa Phelan - Missy Welds, St. Lawrence College
Patrick Garrett - Cambium Inc.
Prashant Agrawal - Plantee Bioplastics
Rathi Perumal - Uyir Engineering
Rishabh Chopra - Cyclic Materials
Sina Tahamtan - Rogers & Trainor
Tianna Edwards - Queen's University, Keep Up With Kingston
Tori Stafford - Kingstonist
Zach Fang - Miss Bao, Royal Bank of Canada
Kingston Young Professionals 40 Under 40 winners will be honoured at an awards gala held on September 13th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Frontenac Club. For more information visit investkingston.ca/youngprofessionals.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray