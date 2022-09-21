Kingston Economic Development wins gold award for cross-border collaboration

Kingston Economic Development Corporation has won a gold rank for the Kingston-Syracuse Pathway, a collaboration from the International Economic Development Council.

The Pathway is a cross-border partnership that provides a soft landing program to facilitate international market entry for entrepreneurs and innovators by providing access to the resources needed to expand into the U.S. or Canada. The pathway facilitates cross-border academic research, innovation in the health care sector, and collaboration opportunities between partners.

"The relationship between Kingston and Syracuse has continued to grow over the years with the support from partners on both sides of the border. This unique partnership between Central New York Biotech Accelerator, CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity, Upstate Medical University, Queen's University Office of Partnerships and Innovation, Kingston Health Sciences Centre, and our organization recognizes the tremendous opportunities we collectively have and the strength our corridor brings when working together, especially in the health innovation sector. We are honoured to receive this distinguished recognition from our international colleagues," says Donna Gillespie, CEO, of Kingston Economic Development Corporation.

The Pathway is the fourth cross-border collaboration in Canada between business, government, and academic leaders. It maximizes the competitive advantages of Kingston and Northern and Central New York State by facilitating a formal cross-border collaboration on cutting-edge research and development, unlocking new global markets for entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, and SMEs, and improving connectivity between governments. The goal is to enhance connectivity and position the region as a leading global innovation ecosystem.

"Cross border work is essential to what economic development organizations located near international boundaries need to do today. We recognize that there are many important assets and resources located less than 100 miles from Syracuse, but they are in Canada. Finding reliable partners such as Kingston Economic Development Corporation and Queen's University is essential when businesses interested in international trade need to approach a new market. It is essential when we are working together addressing medical issues that affect both of our nations. International Cooperation is vital," says David Mankiewicz, Senior Vice President, Research, Policy & Planning at CenterState CEO.

"This year's awards selection process was especially competitive. We are honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life," added IEDC Awards Advisory Committee Chair Christina Winn.

Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world. IEDC received over 500 submissions from the United States and four additional countries around the world.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa