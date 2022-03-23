Kingston Fire and Rescue awarded International Accredited Status

Kingston Fire and Rescue was awarded International Accredited Status by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

The Center for Public Safety Excellence sent a four-person peer review team comprised of fire service professionals from across Canada to conduct a site visit of Kington Fire & Rescue.

"KFR is proud and honoured to become one of ten fire services in Canada to achieve Certified Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) status," Fire Chief Shawn Armstrong said in a press release.

According to the release, Chief Armstrong said it's an important milestone for KFR.

As part of the accreditation process, KFR held community engagement in person, by phone and through the city of kingston's Get Involved Kingston platform.