Kingston Frontenac Library hosts musical holiday Uke-Along

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library invites members of the public to join in and learn festive tunes to play for family and friends heading into the festive season with their Festive Uke-Along program.

Anyone interested can join in on Saturday, December 10th. The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Isabel Turner Branch. They also note that space is limited, they can register at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7521044

"Our ukulele programs are always a hit, and the holidays are the most musical time of year," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "Learn a tune or two to play by the fire at this session led by

KFPL's ukulelist!"

The library also invites anyone in attendance to take a booklet of sheet music home after the program to keep everyone singing through December. They do note that the program is best for those with at least beginner-level knowledge of the instrument.

Ukuleles will be available for attendees upon arrival but feel free to bring your own (left-handed ukuleles are limited). Registrants will be asked whether they are left or right-handed upon registration.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray