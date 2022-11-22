Kingston Frontenac Library hosts musical holiday Uke-Along
The Kingston Frontenac Public Library invites members of the public to join in and learn festive tunes to play for family and friends heading into the festive season with their Festive Uke-Along program.
Anyone interested can join in on Saturday, December 10th. The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Isabel Turner Branch. They also note that space is limited, they can register at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7521044
"Our ukulele programs are always a hit, and the holidays are the most musical time of year," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "Learn a tune or two to play by the fire at this session led by
KFPL's ukulelist!"
The library also invites anyone in attendance to take a booklet of sheet music home after the program to keep everyone singing through December. They do note that the program is best for those with at least beginner-level knowledge of the instrument.
Ukuleles will be available for attendees upon arrival but feel free to bring your own (left-handed ukuleles are limited). Registrants will be asked whether they are left or right-handed upon registration.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Vehicle crashes into Pembroke Regional HospitalOntario Provincial Police and Pembroke Fire Department responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Pembroke Regional Hospital's tower D. No injuries were reported and it did not cause issues with hospital systems.
-
Stunt driver charged travelling 118 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone30-year-old driver from Gatineau was charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.
-
16 and 18-year-olds charged with property crime in Township of Madawaska ValleyA 16-year-old from Killaloe Hagarty and Richards Township and an 18-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township have been arrested and are each facing two counts of theft and mischief following an investigation by Killaloe OPP.
-
Impaired driver charged after two cars end up in ditch following collisionA 23-year-old from Brant County has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision in Tyendinaga Township. The impaired driver rear-ended the other car, causing both vehicles to crash into the ditch on Lazier Road.
-
30-hour Telethon donates $320,000 towards Palliative CareThe Brockville General Hospital was presented with a record-breaking $320,000 from the 30-hour Telethon. The funds were presented by co-chairs Bruce Wylie and Wayne Blackwell to the BGH's palliative care team.
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Perth, OntOntario Provincial Police in Lanark County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Perth. OPP responded to the crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on November 18, 2022.
-
Pedestrian narrowly avoided by dangerous driverA 64-year-old from Quite West has been charged with dangerous driving after narrowly missing a pedestrian on the sidewalk after leaving the roadway. Police obtained footage of the incident from a CCTV camera, the pedestrian has not been identified.
-
Museum of Health Care updates Vaccines and Immunization galleryFocusing on the rise of mRNA vaccines and technologies since the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Vaccines and Immunization: Epidemics, Prevention, and Canadian Innovation" exhibit at the Museum of Health Care at Kingston introduce a new addition.
-
Two community leaders are receiving this years "Bill Thake Memorial Economic Leadership" awardLong-serving community leaders Susan Warren and Dermid O’Farrell are this year’s recipients of the Bill Thake Memorial Economic Development Leadership Award.