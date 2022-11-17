Kingston Frontenac Public Library hosts Cocoa Bistro’s tasting event

Kingston's Cocoa Bistro is running a special Chocolate tasting course in December, in partnership with the Kingston Frontenac Public Library.

Organizers say there is more to chocolate tasting than simply eating it, and this class will teach you different tasting techniques, along with a strawberry dipping demonstration as well as a tempering demonstration.

"December and chocolate are a great pairing," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "Having Audrey Brown from Cocoa Bistro is a unique opportunity to explore the art of chocolate. Attendees can

show off their chocolate knowledge at holiday gatherings!"

KFPL will also have a display of books available for more chocolate ideas.

The event runs on Dec. 6, 2022, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Isabel Turner branch library.

Those interested in attending can register here

With friles from CFRA's Ethan Fink