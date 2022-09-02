For many Indigenous Peoples, food is medicine and food sovereignty, preparation, and sharing are critical acts of cultural resilience.

The September session of Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Feasting Together series explores how food heals and maintains health in the face of adversity as the country approachs the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Guest cook Jessie Pengelly works with the region’s Indigenous students as they navigate educational, cultural and professional paths. While teaching participants how to make wild rice pudding, Pengelly will explore how food fuels, nourishes and sustains us and is essential to health and self-identity.

"Exploring food as a source of healing adds special value to what's on our plate, but it's especially timely as we head into September 30," said Jake Miller, Librarian

This cooking session will happen via Zoom on September 26 from 2-3 p.m.