Kingston Frontenac Public Library to close amid storm

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be closing at noon today due to the Weather Conditions.

KFPL branch at Plevna Branch is already closed.

Branches across the region will be closed on Dec. 24 - 27, and on Dec. 31, Jan. 1, and 2, for the holidays.

All of the libraries' digital collection is available here.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink