Kingston Frontenac's hitting the ice this weekend!

The Kingston Frotenacs will be back home at the Leons Centre Friday night, in a 70's themed match-up with the North Bay Battlion!

The team is looking to bounce back after their 4-2 loss to the Oshawa Generals.

Frotenacs are hosting a fun 70's theme night, featureing classic hits from the era, and even featuring some of the Kingston Canadians era. They will also be holding a special opening ceremony to tribute Len Coyle.

The homestand continues on Sunday, October 9 with an afternoon affair.

The Frontenacs will host the Kitchener Rangers at 2:00 pm, where there will be family fun activities on the main concourse including inflatables, face painting, games and a ballon artist.

Doors open at 1:00 pm.

Tickets for both games are available here



-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink