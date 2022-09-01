Kingston Frontenac's hockey has returned to the Limestone City

The Kingston Frontenac's are set to return to Limestone City for Training camp!

Starting at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 1st, fans can attend the first training camp team scrimmage game between Team Black and Team Gold at Leon's Centre.

The Frontenac's three training camp scrimmage games are free and open to the general public.

The Kingston Frontenacs will have 46 players attending our 2022 Training Camp.

The Kingston Frontenacs will host the Ottawa 67's in their first preseason game at the Leon's Centre on Sunday, September 4th.

Get your tickets now online or in person at the venue box office. This will be your first chance to see the Fronts play heading into the 2022-23 season.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink