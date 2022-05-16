Kingston Frontenacs eliminated from OHL Playoffs

The Kingston Frontenacs were eliminated from the OHL playoffs on Saturday.

The Frontenacs fell to the North Bay Battalion, 6-5. The Battalion were able to advance the next round winning the series 5-1.

Martin Chromiak scored twice for the Frontenacs who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 entering the final frame. Jordan Frasca, Lucas Edmonds and Shane Wright also had goals for Kingston. The Frontenacs outshot the Battalion 35-20.

In a release, the Frontenacs thanked fans their support during the season. The team will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next season.

The team will likely be without one of its star players next year in Shane Wright.

Wright is ranked as the number one prospect in TSN's Craig Button's NHL Draft Lottery Day rankings.

He finished the 2021-22 regular season with 32 goals and 94 points in 63 games.