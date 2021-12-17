Kingston Frontenacs games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Kingston Frontenacs games scheduled for Friday and Sunday have been postponed.

The Ontario Hockey League says it made the decision due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the team.

The OHL says any tickets issued for those dates will be honoured on the re-scheduled date.

No dates were given on when the games will be played.

The Frontenacs were scheduled to take on the Barrie Colts on Friday and the Oshawa Generals on Sunday.

The league says it will provide an update on the situation as more information becomes available.