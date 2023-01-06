Kingston Frontenacs host Indigenous Peoples Night, January 6th
It is game day for the Kingston Frontenacs as they host Indigenous Peoples Night on January 6th, 2023 at Leon's Centre. The Frontenacs take to the ice, facing off against the Owen Sound Attack as they look to bounce back from back-to-back losses against the Ottawa 67s.
The team says that the event is a tribute to the people and lands on which the Leon's Centre sits and the Kingston Frontenacs play. The team acknowledges that they are situated on traditional Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee and Huron Wendat territory.
The Frontenacs say they will take the opportunity to recognize the culture, talent and creativity of Indigenous communities. As the Kingston Indigenous community continues to reflect the area's Anishinaabek and Haudenosaunee roots.
Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m., tickets are available at the box office and at Ticketmaster.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
