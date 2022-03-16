The Kingston Frontenacs are coming off three straight wins. The Black and Gold will look to continue there winning ways this week with games against the Ottawa 67's, Hamilton Bulldogs and Oshawa Generals.

The only home game, against the Bulldogs, will be a "Retro Night," where players will be wearing a special throw back Count Frontenac Jersey with a Retro Remix. The original jersey was worn by the team from 2000-2007. The Fronts will be wearing the jerseys in collaboration with the Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy to help promote Cerebral Palsy awareness month in March.

The retro jerseys use a colour scheme that combines the new Kingston Frontenacs gold with a hint of green for Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month.

The game worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game will all proceeds going to the Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy.

The game is Friday, March 18 at the Leon's Centre starting at 7:00 p.m.