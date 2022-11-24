Kingston Frontenacs host team alumni for 'Canadians and Raiders Night'

The Kingston Frontenacs are back at Leon's Centre after a five-game road trip. The team will be honouring their roots on Friday, November 25th as the team hosts Canadians and Raiders Night while they take on the Sudbury Wolves.

The night will welcome back past alumni from the Kingston Canadians and Raiders era to take part in the evening. During the game, the Frontenacs will also be wearing special 50th-anniversary jerseys that draw inspiration from the team’s history.

The jerseys will also be available through auction with all proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society. Tickets are available now to see the Frontenacs take on the Sudbury Wolves on Friday, November 25th. Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster.ca and at the Leon’s Centre box office.

After the game, the Camera Kingston Autograph Booth will feature special guests this Friday night. Past alumni members Brian Crombeen, Dave Hynek, Mark Major, and Mike Crombeen will be signing autographs for fans in the main concourse following the game. The first 150 fans will also receive a limited-edition collectable card that can be signed.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray