Kingston Frontenacs host team alumni for 'Canadians and Raiders Night'
The Kingston Frontenacs are back at Leon's Centre after a five-game road trip. The team will be honouring their roots on Friday, November 25th as the team hosts Canadians and Raiders Night while they take on the Sudbury Wolves.
The night will welcome back past alumni from the Kingston Canadians and Raiders era to take part in the evening. During the game, the Frontenacs will also be wearing special 50th-anniversary jerseys that draw inspiration from the team’s history.
The jerseys will also be available through auction with all proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society. Tickets are available now to see the Frontenacs take on the Sudbury Wolves on Friday, November 25th. Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster.ca and at the Leon’s Centre box office.
After the game, the Camera Kingston Autograph Booth will feature special guests this Friday night. Past alumni members Brian Crombeen, Dave Hynek, Mark Major, and Mike Crombeen will be signing autographs for fans in the main concourse following the game. The first 150 fans will also receive a limited-edition collectable card that can be signed.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
MP Cheryl Gallant delivers statement in House of CommonsMP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Cheryl Gallant delivered a statement in the House of Commons yesterday, talking about the past municipal term while welcoming new and returning members of council.
Loverboy performing at 1000 Islands Regatta 2023Lead singer of popular Canadian rock band Loverboy, Mike Reno has announced that the group will be performing at 1000 Island's Regatta on Canada Day weekend summer of 2023.
Mayor of North Grenville Nancy Peckford selected as County WardenCounty Councillors for Leeds and Grenville have unanimously appointed Nancy Peckford as the Warden for the 2023-2024 term. Warden Peckford is also the Mayor of North Grenville.
First in region diverse hair training launches in KingstonFree upskill training sessions for local stylists are being offered at St. Lawrence College through a partnership with the Kingston Economic Development Corporation, with the goal of developing hairstyling skills while working with all hair textures.
Junior Farmers Bottle Drive for local food banksBottle Drive organized by Renfrew County Junior Farmers' raises funds for The Phoenix Centre and local food banks. Drop-offs are set up for Saturday, November 26th at Cobden Fairgrounds with pick-ups available from Arnprior to Petawawa.
Inaugural session of Renfrew County CouncilLocal municipal representatives from Renfrew County taking the Oath of Office at the inaugural session of the Renfrew County Council.
Aquatarium Holiday Train back on the tracksYou can take a ride around the River of Lights in Brockville on the Aquatarium Holiday Train starting the weekend of November 25th and running every weekend until the end of the year.
Youth called to shovel driveways for volunteer hoursAfter a local Volunteer Centre received a flood of calls with a weekend dump of snow, High School students are being invited to pick up the shovel and help a neighbour while working on their community volunteer hours.
Fentanyl among drugs seized in South Glengarry traffic stopOntario Provincial Police in South Glengarry has arrested and charged the driver and passenger in the traffic stop, after several drugs were seized from the vehicle, including cocaine and fentanyl.