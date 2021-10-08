Kingston Frontenacs kick off their season tonight

OHL hockey returns to Kingston tonight.

The Kingston Frontenacs are set to start their season against the Ottawa 67's tonight at the Leon's Centre.

It's a new look for the Frontenacs this year, including a new general manager and head coach, as well as new uniforms.

The previous head coach and general manager, Paul McFarland, left the team team in early July to join the coaching staff of the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

Assistant GM Kory Cooper was promoted to GM. Luca Caputi was promoted to Head Coach.

The Frontenacs also unveiled new jersies that will make their debut at the season opener.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.