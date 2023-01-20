Kingston Frontenacs prepare for three games in three days

The Kingston Frontenacs are coming off a big 2-1 road win over the Peterborough Petes at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Monday, January 16th, 2023. Now the Frontenacs return to the Leon's Centre Friday, January 20th, 2023 for a divisional match-up against the Oshawa Generals.

However, that is only the start of their weekend as they are playing back-to-back-to-back games as they look to separate themselves in the OHL standings. After Friday night's game at home, the team takes to the road with a game at the Meridian Centre against the Niagara Ice Dogs. Followed by the team's third game in three days at Guelph's Sleeman Centre where the Frontenacs will face off against the Storm.

The home game on Friday the 20th is presented by the Ontario Nurses' Association. The puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. For more details on tickets and other upcoming events, visit www.kingstonfrontenacs.com

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray