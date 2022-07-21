Kingston Frontenacs promote Ethan O'Rourke to Assistant General Manager

The Kingston Frontenacs are announcing the promotion of Ethan O'Rourke to Assistant General Manager.

"I’d like to thank the Kingston Frontenacs, the Springer Family and Kory Cooper for entrusting me with this promotion,” said Ethan O’Rourke. “I am very grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to working closely with Kory, as well as continuing to work with Luca and the coaching staff. I am excited to take on the new challenges that this role provides, and I can’t wait to watch our young, talented team continue to grow and develop.”

O'Rourke joined the Frontenacs organization at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. The Bowmanville, Ontario native was originally hired as the team's video coach but was quickly promoted to team services coordinator. With the promotion to assistant GM, Ethan will now work closely with Kingston Frontenacs' General Manager, Kory Cooper.

“Our organization is thrilled to provide Ethan with this promotion to Assistant General Manager,” said General Manager Kory Cooper. “In a short period of time with our hockey club, Ethan has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and professionalism, combined with a vast knowledge for how the Ontario Hockey League operates both on and off the ice. His scouting background, player recruitment, and video coaching experience make him a very valuable asset to our team. We look forward to having Ethan take on a large role and we know he’ll excel in this new opportunity.”

O'Rourke will still maintain his duties as video coach but will begin taking on a larger role within the Hockey Operations department.