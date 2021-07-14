Kingston Frontenacs promote Luca Caputi to head coach

The Kingston Frontenacs have announced it's promoting Luca Caputi to head coach of the team.

Caputi takes over the head coaching role after previous coach, Paul McFarland, left the team to joining the coaching staff of the Seattle Kraken NHL expansion team.

Caputi has been with the organization for the last three years as an associate coach. Before joining the Frontenacs, Caputi spent time with the Guelph Storm as an assistant coach.

The Frontenacs say more details on training camp will be available at a later date.