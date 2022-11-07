Kingston Frontenacs 'School Day Game' rescheduled to 'Night Out Game'
Due to the pending Ontario education strike this week the Kingston Frontenacs have had to make a final decision about their School Day Game. The game was scheduled for Wednesday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m. where they will be taking on the Ottawa 67’s at Leon’s Centre.
However, The Kingston Frontenacs have made the decision to reschedule the start time for the School Day Game on Wednesday, November 9th. The puck will now drop at 6:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 a.m. at Leon’s Centre, making the event their School Night Out Game.
After the game, #17 Owen Outwater will be signing autographs for fans at the Camera Kingston Autograph Booth in the main concourse. The first 150 fans will receive a limited-edition player card to be signed.
All tickets are $15.00 all-inclusive. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.ca or in person at the Leon’s Centre box office.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
