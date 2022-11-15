Kingston Health Science Centre steps up support for pediatric hospitals

The Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) is working with the region's two pediatric hospitals to help ease the intense pressure on the system.

KHSC says they're quickly working on accepting patient transfers from both Toronto's SickKids hospital and Ottawa's CHEO hospital to free up beds.

The centre says since last week, when the province's top doctor reached out to regional care centres and requested they accept pediatric long-term care patients, they've already accepted ten patients from the two hospitals.

"As we did in the spring of 2021, when we accepted over 150 COVID-19 patients from the GTA, KHSC is once again proving that we are a critical resource for the Ontario healthcare system in providing complex and specialty care," says President and CEO Dr. David Pichora. "We are one of the few hospitals in Ontario that operates a full pediatric program, including a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and we will do our part to ensure that the children who need it, will get the highest quality of care here in Kingston."

The KHSC has been recognized by CritiCall Ontario as one of the top 5 care centers in terms of the number of patients received through transfer.

The centre, at the same time, is seeing an increase in demand for pediatric care in Kingston and the surrounding region. They are working to accommodate every patient's need.

KHSC is further working to ensure surgeries can happen at their centre rather than rebooking or canceling operations

"The credit for much of our success can really go to our front-line care teams and leaders who go above and beyond to meet the needs of our community on a daily basis as well as ensuring we can play a role provincially to support surges in patient needs," says Hann

KHSC says they plan on accepting more patients.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink