Kingston Humane Society closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Kingston Humane Society will be closed this weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the customer care team.

Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, all adoptions, appointments, and surrenders previously arranged will be rescheduled. Drop-offs of stray or abandoned animals by members of the public will not be accepted during this time.

KHS will maintain availability for animal control officers working within the municipalities of Kingston, South, Central, and North Frontenac, Gananoque, and Stone Mills.

Over the past 30 days, the KHS has had six staff members test positive for COVID; most of whom have now recovered. Now, with the additional outbreak of COVID amongst the Customer Care team, the KHS will be unable to process any appointments or public interactions over the weekend.

Considering the KHS has 242 animals currently in care, in a building that is only designed to house a maximum of 144, this outbreak is a major inconvenience for the organization.

“We’re not immune to what the rest of our community – the rest of our province – is experiencing,” noted Gord Hunter, Executive Director. “Hospitals are having to reduce their hours, businesses are unable to serve the public, the strain on any organization that provides community services is reaching a breaking point.”

The KHS expects to re-open its doors to appointments Monday, July 25th at 11 a.m.

If any additional changes are required, the KHS will keep the public informed through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.