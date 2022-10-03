Kingston launches Business Support Office giving support to local businesses

The City of Kingston has introduced a full-time Business Support Analyst role. The position will operate within the Office of Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships with the goal of helping businesses navigate municipal services, and to connect business owners and operators with community resources.

Mark Nardi, who is filling this position says "This new role serves as a point of contact for businesses looking to access or navigate municipal services," he continues to say "The Business Support Office leverages knowledge of City departments and municipal processes to help local businesses get effective resolutions when working with the City."

"If you're a business owner or are considering starting a business in Kingston and need help with everything from understanding if you need a business license, building permit or planning application, contact me at the Business Support Office," adds Nardi.

In addition to assistance in navigating City programs and services, the Business Support Office works closely with community partners to ensure all business needs are met.

"We are committed to working closely with partners in the business development sector o provide a holistic approach to business success," says Tracey Snow, Manager, Rural Economic & Community Development for the City. "In addition to our focused expertise, staff can connect business owners with partners like Kingston Economic Development to help find solutions, whether it's business support or marketing."

The city is also offering online information sessions which are open to business owners to learn more about the support the City is offering:

- Oct. 19, 9 -10 a.m. (Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z_q4D7f6Soio27twCeM3-Q)

- Nov. 23, 6-7 p.m. (Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z_q4D7f6Soio27twCeM3-Q)

For anyone looking to contact the Business Support Office they can use the following resources:

- Submit a query online at https://www.cityofkingston.ca/business/business-support

- Calling 613-546-4291 ext. 3000

- Email BusinessSupport@CityofKingston.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray