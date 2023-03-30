Kingston losses hosting bid for 2024 Memorial Cup

The City of Kingston has lost their bid to host the Memorial Cup hockey tournament in 2024. The Canadian Hockey League announced on Twitter that the hosting privileges are going south of the border in 2024 to the Saginaw Spirit.

In a statement released by the Kingston Frontenacs they "congratulate the Spirit and understand the difficult decision the Selection Community had to make with four great cities bidding for the right to host the event."

However, the team does acknowledge the disappointment that comes with this announcement as they feel Kingston checked all the boxes needed to not only host the 2024 Memorial Cup but win the prestigious trophy with the talented core of players the team has.

Continuing in the statement, the Frontenacs adds that "Kingston's connection with the Memorial Cup runs deep, with James T. Sutherland founding the memorial trophy in 1919. The city also holds a strong connection with the military and the team had the full support of CFB Kingston, CFB Trenton and the Royal Military College."

Though the team says they feel the same disappointment and frustration the fans are feeling, they say the goal for the 2023-24 season remains the same. Building a competitive team and being ready to compete remain their plan next year.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray