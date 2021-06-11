Kingston man alleged to have stolen $200,000 worth of commercial construction equipment

KINGSTON, ONT -- A Kingston man has been charged after he was alleged to have stolen over $200,000 worth of commercial construction equipment.

Kingston Police say they began their investigation all the way back in January investigating reports of heavy construction equipment thefts from housing developments in the area.

Similar reports also came in from February to April.

In May, Kingston Police were able to locate the stolen items at an auction house north of Toronto.

Kingston Police arrested 21-year-old Jack Weighall after he turned himself in to police.

Weighall is charged with theft over $5,000 and three counts of possession over $5,000.