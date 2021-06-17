Kingston man alleged to have stolen City of Kingston work truck

Kingston Police have arrested a 35-year-old man on multiple charges after he was alleged to have stolen a City of Kingston work truck.

Police say around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, city employees at the Novelis Research Facility on Princess St. saw a man get into the truck and drive off with the attached trailer.

Police were quickly called and located the truck driving south on Hwy. 38 approaching the 401.

The truck initially pulled over but then is alleged to have pulled away and drove directly towards an officer before heading back to the 401.

Eventually, the truck was boxed in by Kingston Police on the 401 near the Hwy. 15 exit.

The accused, who was not named, faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop for police.