Kingston man and woman charged with firearms and drug offences

A local man and woman was arrested after they were alleged to have been found with a loaded handgun and drugs. 

Kingston Police say on Tuesday, officers were searching for a man wanted on multiple firearms related offences. 

Officers located the man with a woman in the area of Bath Rd. and Concession St. 

Both were taken into custody and were allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, crystal meth. fentanyl, and Canadian currency. 

26-year-old Justin Thompson and 30-year-old Sarah Lovelace were charged with multiple firearms and drug related offences. 

