Kingston man arrested after weapons incident on Johnson St.

Kingston Police

Kingston Police have arrested a local man after a "weapons offence" involving a firearm on Johnson St. 

Police were called to the 1000 block of Johnson St. near Mowat Ave. and Yonge St. 

In a series of tweets, police say they were "maintaining containment" of the home, saying there were grounds for the arrest of a male subject. Police say they were negotiating the man's surrender. 

The incident was considered resolved just before midnight on Tuesday, and a man was taken into custody. 

There is no word yet on any charges. 

This story will be updated as more develops

 

