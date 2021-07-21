Kingston man arrested after weapons incident on Johnson St.
Kingston Police have arrested a local man after a "weapons offence" involving a firearm on Johnson St.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Johnson St. near Mowat Ave. and Yonge St.
In a series of tweets, police say they were "maintaining containment" of the home, saying there were grounds for the arrest of a male subject. Police say they were negotiating the man's surrender.
The incident was considered resolved just before midnight on Tuesday, and a man was taken into custody.
There is no word yet on any charges.
This story will be updated as more develops
Kingston Police are at the scene of a weapons offence involving a firearm in the 1000 block of Johnson St in the vicinity of Mowat Ave. Johnson St between Mowat Ave and Yonge St is currently closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. 1/1 #ygk— Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) July 20, 2021
For the safety of the public anyone living in the immediate area is asked to remain inside their residence until further notice.— Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) July 20, 2021
**Update**— Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) July 20, 2021
Incident# 21-26838/Johnson Street
Kingston Police have containment of a residence on Johnson St near Mowat Ave. Members of the public are still being asked to remain away from this area & anyone living near this location is asked to stay inside their residence. #ygk
**Update**— Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) July 21, 2021
Incident# 21-26838/Johnson Street
(1/2) Kingston Police is maintaining containment of the residence on Johnson St near Mowat Ave as there are grounds to arrest a male subject who is inside and police are currently negotiating his surrender. #ygk
**Update**— Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) July 21, 2021
Incident# 21-26838/Johnson Street
(2/2) This subject is believed to have weapons or a firearm in the residence therefore due to concerns for the public's safety residents nearby are still being asked to remain inside their homes. #ygk
**Update**— Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) July 21, 2021
Incident# 21-26838/Johnson Street
The incident on Johnson St has been resolved & a male subject has been taken into custody. Kingston Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience this evening & they can now resume their regular activities. #ygk