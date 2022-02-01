Kingston man arrested following drug search in Prescott

Ontario Provincial Police say a months-long drug trafficking investigation resulted in charges against six people.

The investigation, led by Leeds, Grenville and Lanark OPP's community street crime unit, began last fall and resulted in officers issuing a search warrant for a home on Boundary Street in Prescott.

Police say they seized psilocybin mushrooms, ecstacy, non-perscribed medication, and various forms of cocaine. They also located weighing scales, cash, a 12-gauge shot gun, and some ammunition.

27-year-old Alexander Ubdergrove of Kingston, 28-year-old Cassandra Richards of Brockville, and 39-year-old Chad DiMaria of Augusta Township, all face two counts of possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

36-year-old James Moore, 33-year-old Chelsea Swinwood, 33-year-old Curtis Visser, all of Prescott, were also charged with careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.