Kingston man charged after allegedly assaulting two police officers

Kingston Police say a man has been charged with assault and drug-related offences after allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Police say they were called to a downtown apartment building at around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a disturbance in progress.

Witnesses reported that a man was yelling in the hallway and banging on windows and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police say they found the man sleeping on the stairwell in the building.

When they tried to approach him, the man woke up and allegedly kicked both officers while he was on the floor.

Officers arrested the man and found multiple bags of drug paraphernalie including suspected crystal meth, hash, cannabis, and fentanyl.

33-year-old Michael Cornwall faces multiple charges including two counts of assaulting a peace officer and two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.