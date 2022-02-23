Kingston man charged after incident at west end home

Kingston Police have charged a man with breaking and entering, forcible confinement, and incidents of intimate partner violence.

Police say the incident happened February 19th at around 12:30 a.m. at a west end Kingston home of the female victim.

Officers say they responded and learned that the accused was on court imposed conditions to remain away from the victim and abstain from any communications with the victim.

Later that day, at around 3:25 p.m., police located the accused and placed him under arrest.

A 31-year-old Kingston man faces charges of break and enter to a dwelling house, forcible confinement, two counts of assault, four counts of failing to comply with a release order and breach of probation.