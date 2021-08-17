Kingston man charged for assaulting a police officer

A Kingston man has been arrested and charged after he was alleged to have assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest.

Kingston Police say officers were on general patrol in the area of Fergus St. and Concession St. when they spotted a man standing in the middle of traffic waving his arms and talking to himself.

Police say as they tried to ask the man to get off the road, the accused is alleged to have been beligerent and refused to get off the road.

A struggle then ensued while police attempted to handcuff the man with the suspect alleged to have kicked an officer.

A 52-year-old Kingston man, who was not identifed, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.