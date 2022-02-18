Kingston man faces child pornography charges

Kingston Police have charged a local man with child pornography offences.

Police say they started an investigation on December 13th.

On February 16th, at around 12:18 p.m., a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the west end of the city.

Police say an examination of the evidence at the scene found files and imagery "believed to meet the criminal code definition of child pornography."

60-year-old Stephen Leclair was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, and one count of making child pornography.

Police say they are aware that Leclair was an active member within the Port Hope Community, specifically the Anglican Church.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the offences are asked to contact Detective Kevin Closs at 613-549-4660 ext 6302 or via email at kcloss@kpf.ca.