Kingston man faces impairment charges after allegedly driving towards police cruiser
A Kingston man is facing impairment charges after he was alleged to have driven towards a police cruiser.
Gananoque Police say at around midnight on September 17th, a vehicle was seen driving towards a police cruiser while straddling the centre line.
Police say this caused the officer to swerve to avoid a collision.
After a u-turn, the officer witnessed the driver to be completely in the oncoming lane of traffic.
The officer conducted a stop and observed the driver to be exhibiting "several signs of impairment by alcohol."
Breath samples provided later were close to double the legal limit.
A 30-year-old Kingston area man, who was not named, was charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance.
The driver's license is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 7 days.
The man is expected to attend a future court to answer the charges.