Kingston man faces impairment charges after allegedly driving towards police cruiser

A Kingston man is facing impairment charges after he was alleged to have driven towards a police cruiser.

Gananoque Police say at around midnight on September 17th, a vehicle was seen driving towards a police cruiser while straddling the centre line.

Police say this caused the officer to swerve to avoid a collision.

After a u-turn, the officer witnessed the driver to be completely in the oncoming lane of traffic.

The officer conducted a stop and observed the driver to be exhibiting "several signs of impairment by alcohol."

Breath samples provided later were close to double the legal limit.

A 30-year-old Kingston area man, who was not named, was charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance.

The driver's license is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 7 days.

The man is expected to attend a future court to answer the charges.