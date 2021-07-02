Kingston man faces theft charges after Amazon packages stolen from Schofield Ave.

A Kingston man has been arrested after thefts of Amazon packages in the area of Schofield Ave. in the City of Brockville.

Brockville Police were called to the area at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a complaint of a suspicious man going onto the property of multiple homes.

Police say it's believed the suspect was trying to steal Amazon packages.

Officers responded and located a 40-year-old man matching the description provided to police.

Police say the suspect was found with two stolen Amazon packages.

The man, who was not named, was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 as well for multiple outstanding warrants from Kingston Police.

The man was issued a court date and turned over to Kingston Police in relation to the warrants.