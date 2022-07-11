Kingston man facing 76 charges after investigation

A 38-year-old male from Kingston is facing 76 charges following a joint investigation between the Ontario Provincial Police and Kingston Police.

The joint investigation, named Project Shamrock, began in January 2022 when Kingston Police were made aware of an individual luring victims through a social media platform. A thorough investigation was conducted by the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy, and from Kingston Police, Ottawa Police Service, Peterborough Police Service, and the OPP Digital Forensics team.

Initially, police were able to identify 10 victims but later identified more, resulting in further charges being laid.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Mark Haaima, a 38-year-old resident of Kingston, was recently charged with the following:

sexual assault (x18)

unlawfully accessing child pornography (x5)

obtaining sexual services for consideration (x4)

forcible confinement (x4)

assault (x3)

harassment by watching and besetting

overcome resistance to offence/attempt to choke (x3)

criminal harassment by communication

sexual assault with choking (x4)

uttering threats of death or bodily harm (x4)

compulsions to commit bestiality

mischief under $5,000

invitation to sexual touching (x2)

sexual interference (x2)

procuring person under 18

trafficking of a person under 18

obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18 (x4)

overcome resistance to commit sexual assault

sexual assault causing bodily harm

luring for invitation to sexual touching

luring for making child pornography

aggravated sexual assault (x2)

make child pornography (x2)

possess child pornography (x3)

extortion (x2)

assault with a weapon

voyeurism

Haaima is being held in custody. Police suspect there are other victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the OPP's non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. If someone you know may be a victim of these crimes, call 9-1-1 immediately.

"The success of Project Shamrock is an important message that as a policing community, we continue to be committed to investigating and holding those that commit these predatory crimes accountable. We will work tirelessly to help reduce victimization and protect the most vulnerable in our communities. I wish to thank our policing partners for their unwavering dedication and ongoing work in this important area," said Chief Antje McNeely with Kingston Police.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010. Human trafficking resources are available at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca

"The IJFS was created to support victims and hold traffickers accountable for their crimes and that objective was achieved. IJFS members conducted a thorough investigation, demonstrating the importance of law enforcement partnerships to rescue victims from exploitation. Our communities are safer because of this team's dedication," said Deputy Commissioner Chuck Cox, Provincial Commander with the OPP Investigations and Organized Crime Unit.