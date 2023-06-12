Kingston man wanted by police after recent assault and threat offences

Kingston Police say they are looking for a local man after being involved in a recent assault incident and making threats in the city. The man involved, 30-year-old Brian Stephen Leonard, had a recent bench warrant issued for his arrest and is additionally being sought by Kingston Police after an event where he became violent and threatening toward a family member.

Police explain that this began on June 8th, when Leonard failed to appear in court in relation to prior offences, and consequently a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Then at approximately 10:30 a.m. on June 10th Kingston Police responded to a call from a distressed family member of Leonard's, who had fled their residence. Upon further investigation by Kingston Police detectives and uniform patrol members, grounds were formed to charge Leonard with assault, uttering threats to cause death, and mischief, all in relation to events that morning with the family member.

Leonard had fled the scene and multiple attempts using various methods to locate him by Police were unsuccessful. Kingston Police say they continue to make efforts to bring him into custody, but are asking members of the public to call 9-1-1 if he is seen, or if someone has any other information that may assist in locating him. The most recent updates obtained by police indicated Leonard may have last been in or near the areas of Portsmouth and Sydenham Districts.

Additionally, Kingston Police advise members of the public not to approach this male due to his recent actions and behaviour. It is unknown if he is armed with any weapons and is believed to be travelling on foot.

Leonard is described by Kingston Police as 30 years old, 5'10" to 6'1" tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, and having short red partially balding hair. He is believed to be wearing shorts, grey sneakers, and a t-shirt under a possibly grey zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with emergent or time-sensitive information is pleased asked to call 9-1-1 and provide Brian Leonard's name or the occurrence number of 23-22812. Non-emergent information can be directed to the front desk at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray