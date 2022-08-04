Kingston, Ont. fire crews battle Princess Street blaze

Kingston Fire Services says they battled a fire on Princess Street on the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022.

KFS says the fire started at a structure in the back of the building and quickly spread to Modern Primitive.

The apartment above was under renovation, and fortunately, no one was home or injured at the time of the fire.

KFS says the fire started shortly after 7 a.m. after flames were seen from a few blocks away. Fire Services were on the scene until around 10 a.m., officials say since the building was constructed in 1808 it was harder to put out the flames due to the structural integrity. The damage appears to be more extensive toward the back of the building, and surrounding businesses were not affected.

The road has since reopened.

- With files from CTV's Kimberely Johnson