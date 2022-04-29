Kingston, Ont. resident charged with smuggling contraband into Collins Bay Institution

A Kingston, Ont. resident has been charged with smuggling contraband into the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police's Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad started an investigation into the delivery of contraband items on April 25.

The investigation was done in conjunction with the Correctional Services of Canada.

That same day, 24-year-old Amanda Forrest was arrested and charged with breach of trust.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on June 2, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.