Kingston, Ont. rideshare driver charged with sexual assault
Kingston Police say a 50-year-old rideshare driver is facing sexual assault and harassment charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on July 3, 2022.
Kingston Police say around 2:20 a.m., a sexual assault took place in the downtown area. The victim was walking and an SUV pulled up beside her. The driver of the car identified himself as a rideshare driver and offered her a ride. During the short drive, the driver sexually assaulted the victim.
As the driver slowed for a stop sign the victim was able to flee the vehicle.
The driver attempted to grab her, but she managed to slip away.
On July 17, 2022, with the assistance of the public, a matching vehicle was located and the driver was identified by responding officers. As a result of further investigation and the corroboration of data-based evidence, the man was arrested.
On July 28, 2022, the man was found and arrested where he was transported to police headquarters to attend a bail hearing the next day.
Hassan Al Madani, a 50-year-old local individual, was charged with sexual assault, harassment by threatening conduct, and harassment by watching and besetting.
-
KHS low-cost spay/neuter clinic opening August 25thAfter three years of preparation, Kingston Humane Society is excited to announce the opening of the KHS low-cost spay and neuter clinic on August 25th.
-
SNC Celebrates 75 Years with 75 KM ChallengeSouth Nation Conservation is inviting the public to step outside and into nature at an SNC Conservation area to log 75 kilometers of outdoor activity this year!
-
OPP hosts Niigan Mosewak Indigenous Youth CampThe OPP is hosting Niigan Mosewak, a summer camp geared towards Indigenous Youth.
-
ATV seized during trail patrolThe Ontario Provincial Police Snow Vehicle, All Terrain Vehicle, and Vessel Enforcement/Education (SAVE) unit patrolled Algonquin Trail over the weekend.
-
Pembroke, Ont. Festival Hall expanding accessibilityPembroke's Festival Hall has taken a "wide" step in the right direction, by expanding row and seat sizes inside of the theatre.
-
Kingston Symphony announces new concert seasonThe Kingston Symphony is returning to the stage as a full orchestra once again, performing some of history's greatest music, live and right in front of you.
-
Kingston, Ont. fire crews battle Princess Street blazeKingston Fire Services says they battled a fire on Princess Street on the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
-
On The Move: 400 years of transportation in Kingston, Ont.On The Move is the Kingston PumpHouse Museum's 2022 temporary exhibit. An experience you can indulge in until November 26, 2022.
-
Former Lumber King Mason McTavish to lead Team Canada at World JuniorsA former Pembroke Lumber King has been chosen as captain for Team Canada at the upcoming rescheduled World Junior Championships in Edmonton, AB.