Kingston, Ont. rideshare driver charged with sexual assault

Kingston Police say a 50-year-old rideshare driver is facing sexual assault and harassment charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on July 3, 2022.

Kingston Police say around 2:20 a.m., a sexual assault took place in the downtown area. The victim was walking and an SUV pulled up beside her. The driver of the car identified himself as a rideshare driver and offered her a ride. During the short drive, the driver sexually assaulted the victim.

As the driver slowed for a stop sign the victim was able to flee the vehicle.

The driver attempted to grab her, but she managed to slip away.

On July 17, 2022, with the assistance of the public, a matching vehicle was located and the driver was identified by responding officers. As a result of further investigation and the corroboration of data-based evidence, the man was arrested.

On July 28, 2022, the man was found and arrested where he was transported to police headquarters to attend a bail hearing the next day.

Hassan Al Madani, a 50-year-old local individual, was charged with sexual assault, harassment by threatening conduct, and harassment by watching and besetting.