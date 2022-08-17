Kingston, Ont. seeing double-digit rent Increases

Many who look for lower living costs in smaller cities are in for a shock, as the average rental unit in Kingston soars to almost $1,500.

According to a new report from Rentals.ca, the average cost of renting is up 10.4% across the country, now just shy of $2,000; but, Kingston isn't free from inflation. The average cost of renting a home in Kingston hovers around $1,467 for a single bed, pushing over $2,100 for a 2 bed.

Kingston still ranked 25th out of 35 Canadian cities for the highest monthly rent in July, despite the more than 17% jump in renting costs,

The report says workers returning to the office are boosting rents in the most expensive central markets in Canada.

You can read the full report at rentals.ca

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

