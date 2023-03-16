Kingston Police announce date for spring auction
Kingston Police Services say they would like to advise the public that it is once again time for the much anticipated Kingston Police spring auction. During the event, found or seized property will be up for grabs to the highest bidder.
The event is being held on April 22nd, 2023 in the Sail Room at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, located at 53 Yonge Street. Doors open at 8:00 a.m., with the auction itself starting at 10:00 a.m.
Police explain that as in previous years, there will be a large number of bicycles being auctioned off as well as jewellery, tools, household good, and currency. For pictures and more information in regards to the items that will be available please go to www.bradsniderauctionservice.com.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Local NDP take action to support Renfrew County VTACVirtual Triage And Assessment Centre in Renfrew County are losing its funding at the end of March 2023. In response, the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke NDP is pledging to take action to support long-term funding for the service.
-
No stolen items reported from break and enter in Madawaska Valley Tsp.An investigation into an unusual break-and-enter is underway. Ontario Provincial Police say a residence in Madawaska Valley Township was broken into, however, no items were stolen and no damages were reported in the incident.
-
Spring load restriction implemented on roads in Renfrew CountyDrivers in Renfrew County must take note of reduced load limits for vehicles on roads throughout the County. In effect from Monday, March 20th, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. until Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. vehicle loads will be restricted to 5 tons per axle.
-
Brockville City Council passes 2023 municipal budgetThe municipal budget for 2023 has been passed by Brockville Council. The budget shows a significant tax levy increase for 2023 is 8.19%. Council explains that an average Brockville residential property assessed at $250,000 will see an annual increase of approximately $245.70 in 2023.
-
Assault and weapons charges laid after sports jersey fueled disputeA dispute over a sports jersey at a Brockville residence has led to the arrest of a local 20-year-old. After the initial assault, the accused individual brandished a knife toward one of the neighbours in the area. The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
-
Myers Health Check for Change raises funds for KDH FoundationKemptville District Hospital Foundation has received support through the Myers Kemptville Chevrolet Buick GMC Check for Change Program. Myers has supported the Foundation through sponsorships, donated prizes and this campaign, donating over $10,000 to date.
-
Summer Company Program opens applications for young entrepreneursStudents aged 15 to 29 can now submit applications to the Summer Company Program offered through Kingston Economic Development. Participants get hands-on training and up to $3,000 in funding.
-
Cocaine seized during intoxicated person arrest in Pembroke, Ont.A 35-year-old Pembroke resident is facing charges of cocaine possession and being intoxicated in public after Ontario Provincial Police officers received a call of an intoxicated pedestrian in the area of Cecelia Street and D'Youville Drive.
-
Impaired driver charged crashing in parking lot in Pembroke's west endA 23-year-old Eganville resident is facing impaired driving charges after OPP say they crashed into a snow bank and retaining wall at a parking lot on Pembroke Street West.