Kingston Police announce date for spring auction

Kingston Police Services say they would like to advise the public that it is once again time for the much anticipated Kingston Police spring auction. During the event, found or seized property will be up for grabs to the highest bidder.

The event is being held on April 22nd, 2023 in the Sail Room at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, located at 53 Yonge Street. Doors open at 8:00 a.m., with the auction itself starting at 10:00 a.m.

Police explain that as in previous years, there will be a large number of bicycles being auctioned off as well as jewellery, tools, household good, and currency. For pictures and more information in regards to the items that will be available please go to www.bradsniderauctionservice.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray